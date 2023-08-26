Brook Hill loses opener to Faith Christian

Aug. 26—GRAPEVINE — Grapevine Faith Christian took control of the game down the stretch to come away with a 42-21 victory over Brook Hill at Grapevine Ford Field Friday.

The Lions led by only seven points with about 9:00 left in the game, but were able to add a couple of late rushing touchdowns.

Brook Hill trailed 28-7 at halftime.

The Guard got on the board with 1:17 to play in the first half when Braxton Durrett burst into the end zone from six yards outs, with Mio Engqvist adding the point after touchdown.

Durrett, who rushed for 155 yards on 40 totes (3.9 yards per carry), went on to add another rushing touchdown in the third quarter for the Guard.

Brook Hill's remaining touchdown came on a Jonah McCown to Xavier Kendrick hook up that resulted in a 14-yard score in the fourth period.

McCown went 8-18-0 for 96 yards through the air.

Blake Whitten was the Guard's leading receiver with two grabs for 41 yards.

Marcelo Martinez, in his first season at Brook Hill, led the Guard defense with nine tackles, one tackle for loss and a couple of fumb

Colton Richards collected seven tackles and Samuel Williams tallied six stops, two tackles for loss and a couple of fumble recoveries.

The Guard are schedule to entertain Life Oak Cliff at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the annual Warrior Bowl.

Life Oak Cliff will come into the fray with an 0-1 record after losing a 48-0 decision to Mildred in its opener.