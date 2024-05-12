Brook Hill Lady Guard softball beats Cypress Christian 3-0 to win TAPPS Division III state championship

ARLINGTON, Texas (KETK) — The Brook Hill Lady Guard softball team is coming home to Bullard with a state championship trophy in tow.

The Lady Guard shut out the Cypress Christian Warriors 3-0 Saturday at UT Arlington to capture the TAPPS Division III state title.

Karmen Miller put the Lady Guard up 2-0 early with a two-run homer and Julianna Mize made it 3-0 with an RBI bunt single in the bottom of the fifth.

Miller was also lights out on the mound for the Lady Guard.

Brook Hill players Landrey McNeel, Maddie Matheney, Piper Moore and Karmen Miller were all named to the TAPPS All Tournament Team.

Congratulations to head coach Anthony Springer and the Lady Guard for winning it all in Arlington!

