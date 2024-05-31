Brook Hill-ex A.J. Minter placed on Atlanta Braves’ injured list

ATLANTA, Georgia – A.J. Minter has been placed on the 15-day disabled list by the Atlanta Braves due to left hip inflammation.

Minter is the eighth key contributor that the Braves have lost to injury this season.

The 30-year old, a product of The Brook Hill School, has been a mainstay in the Atlanta bullpen this season. In 25 games, he has posted a 5-3 record with an earned run average of 2.95.

Minter, who played collegiatley at Texas A&M, has pitched 21.1 innings and has given up 15 hits while striking out 23 and issuing six walks. Opponents are batting a paltry .197 against him.

Jimmy Hergot was called up from the Braves’ Triple A affiliate in Gwinnett, Georgia to replace Minter on the roster.