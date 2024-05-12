Brook Hill blanks Houston-Cypress Christian to win state Championship

May 11—ARLINGTON — Karmen Miller led The Brook Hill School to a 3-0 triumph over Houston-Cypress Christian in the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools Division III state championship game Saturday afternoon at the University of Texas Arlington.

Miller launched a two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning that turned out to be the game winning hit, and was the winning pitcher of record.

In the circle at Allan Saxe Field, the junior pitched a complete game and limited the Lady Warriors to two hits. Miller struck out 14 and didn't walk a batter.

For her combined efforts, she was named tournament Most Valuable Player.

Piper Moore, who joined teammates Landry McNeel, Maddie Matheny and Miller on the All-Tournament team, stroked a double for the Lady Guard, who end the year with a 12-3 record, under the direction of head coach Anthony Springer.

Mylee Booth, Julianna Mize and McNeel each had a base hit for the Lady Guard. Mize also drove in a run.

KK Smith doubled for Cypress Christian.