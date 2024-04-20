Brook Hill baseball wins district title after 1-0 victory over Dallas Christian

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) — It is always a battle when the Brook Hill Guard and the Dallas Christian Chargers meet on the baseball diamond, and that was the case Friday night in Bullard.

The Guard scored on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the first inning, and that would be the lone run of the contest.

Brook Hill beat Dallas Christian 1-0 and the Guard won the outright district championship.

