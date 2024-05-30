Brook Hill baseball standouts garner bevy of awards

May 29—BULLARD — A healthy number of members of the Brook Hill Guard baseball team have received all-state and all-district accolades.

Samuel Williams picked up Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools Division III All-State (first team) honors, in addition to being named as the District 2 Offensive Player of the Year.

Cooper Schock was named to the All-State second team while also garnering the district's Newcomer of the Year accolade.

Ben Braatz was an honorable mention all-state pick and a member of the All-District 2 team (first team).

Joining Braatz on the first team was Blake Whitten.

Brook Hill had Lex Rich, Luke Visser and Levi Visser voted onto the All-District 2 second team.

Honorable mention choices at the district level from Brook Hill were Tommy Hillard, Dallas Clements and Braxton Durrett.