Brook Hill Baseball to play for state championship Tuesday

May 14—ARLINGTON — Ben Braatz fired a four-hitter and Brook Hill went on to sail past McKinney Christian, 8-1, in a Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools Division III state semi-final game Monday at the University of Texas Arlington.

The Guard (21-4) will take on League City-Bay Area Christian at 10:00 Tuesday in the state championship affair.

Ben Braatz, limited McKinney Christian to four hits while collecting the complete game victory on the mound for the Guard. Braatz struck out eight and didn't walk a batter. The one run he permitted was unearned.

Brook Hill scored three runs in the top of the second inning to take an early 4-0 lead against one of its district rivals

Brook Hill batters racked up 10 hits in the game, with Cooper Schock, Luke Visser, Samuel Williams and Braatz accounting for two hits apiece.

Schock belted two doubles, one of which drove in three runs, to propel Brook Hill at the plate. Schock lead his team with four RBI, while Visser and Williams had one RBI each.