Brook Hill advances in playoffs behind Miller's no-hitter

May 1—WACO — When you're hot, you're hot, as the old saying goes.

Brook Hill's Karmen Miller pitched a no-hitter Tuesday night when the Lady Guard leveled the Lady Bears from Austin-Brentwood Christian, 11-0, in a Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools Division III Area game. The contest was played at McLennan Community College in Waco.

Miller went the distance (5 innings, mercy rule), struck out 13 and walked one.

In her last two outings, Miller has recorded 33 strike outs.

Leading 2-0, the Lady Guard broke the game open by scoring seven runs in the top of the fourth frame.

Miller launched a solo home run for Brook Hill while center fielder Landry McNeel stroked a double and drove in a pair of runs.

Maggie Matheny had a base hit and drove in two runs and Menah Harley singled and added a RBI for the Lady Guard, who moved to 9-3 with the victory.

Brentwood Christian ends the year with a 16-14 record.

Brook Hill advances to face Lubbock-Trinity Christian next. The time, date and location of that game is to be announced.