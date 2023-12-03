The Bronx is Bowling: Rutgers football lands at the Pinstripe Bowl, will play Miami (per report)

Starting spreading the news: Rutgers football is heading to the Pinstripe Bowl where they will face ACC program Miami.

This will be the third time that Rutgers will play at the Pinstripe Bowl, making it the postseason bowl game that the Scarlet Knights have played in the most. For Rutgers fans, this marks a relatively easy game to get to as the Pinstripe Bowl is played at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York.

This means that for many Rutgers fans, the trip to the bowl game will be a 90-minute commute.

Miami finished the season 7-5 and won their regular season finale against Boston College. They had lost their three games prior to the regular season finale.

The news of Rutgers playing in the bowl game came via Brett McMurphy of the Action Network:

Miami & Rutgers will play in Pinstripe Bowl Kickoff: Dec. 28 (Tuesday), 2:15 pm ET (ESPN) All my live updates ⬇️https://t.co/KTcUKyGqjV — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 3, 2023

Twice in their bowl history, Rutgers football has played in the Pinstripe Bowl.

The 2013 game, against No. 25 Notre Dame, was a loss but was notable in that it marked the final game Rutgers played in before joining the Big Ten. In 2011, Rutgers beat Iowa State in the Pinstripe Bowl in a game that marked Greg Schiano’s final game as head coach during his first tenure with the program.

This game marks the return of Rutgers football as a bowl-eligible team for the first time since 2014.

