Bronte Law and Jodi Ewart Shadoff miss out as Catriona Matthew names Europe's Solheim Cup team

Bronte Law and Jodi Ewart Shadoff have been overlooked for Catriona Matthew’s six wildcards for next month’s Solheim Cup match, with the Europe captain deciding to reward the players who helped put the Americans in their place at the Women’s Open at Carnoustie on Sunday.

Law, the 26-year-old from Stockport who impressed on her debut in the biennial dust-up two years, was fancied for a spot in the blue-and-gold dozen who will try to win for a second time on US soil in Ohio in two weeks’ time with Matthew previously extolling her fiery competitive spirit.

Yet Law’s mediocre run of form continued with a missed cut at the British major and she cannot really feel aggrieved at the Scot looking elsewhere. Ewart Shadoff, meanwhile, has proven a valuable team member, playing in two winning squads, but she, too, has been woefully misfiring.

It means that with Georgia Hall, Charley Hall and Mel Reid in Matthew’s ranks, Britain has its joint-lowest representation in the 31-year history of the Ryder Cup equivalent.

After Emily Pedersen and Hall wrapped up their automatic picks from the Ladies European Tour points list - Hall coming in a tie for second at Carnoustie - and Women’s Open champion Anna Nordqvist grabbing her berth from the world rankings, along with Sophia Popov, Hull and Carlota Ciganda, Matthew went with Leona Maguire, Madelene Sagstrom, Matilda Castren, Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Reid and Celine Boutier.

It is a bold selection on Matthew's part, with Maguire, Castren and Koerstz Madsen joining Popov, the 2020 Women's Open champion, as rookies in the team room.

Sagstrom finished alongside Hall at the Angus links, with Koerstz Madsen one back after double-bogeying the 18th. The final leaderboard showed five Europeans in the top nine and only one American.

“The performance of our players at Carnoustie was great,” Matthew said. “Obviously for Anna to win, that gives any player a huge boost of confidence going into the Solheim. But then to have Nanna, Madelene, Georgia, all playing well in the last major before it is a real boost to their self-belief and that of the team.”

Anna Nordqvist won her third major at the Women's Open - R&A VIA GETTY IMAGES

Matthew’s toughest task was to tell Sanna Nuutinen that she had fallen short. She went into the last qualifying event in second place on the LET standings but despite showing up well at the Women’s Open - challenging for three days until fading away on Sunday into a tie for 26th - she was leapfrogged by Hall.

“She’s unlucky, she was playing well coming into it and played well this week, Matthew said. “She just maybe didn't quite finish it off. You could say that Sanna’s misfortune was that so many of the others played well.

“We had most of our picks set but that last kind of one or two with so many of our players playing well this week, there were so many kind of different scenarios.

“We had about three or four different teams that could happen depending on what happened at Carnoustie. It was obviously a difficult conversation with Sanna, but she was very good about it.

Finland’s consolation is that they have their first Solheim representative in Castren. Ireland are also celebrating their first call-up in Maguire.

Matthew said: “Obviously the Irish men have been doing well the last few years with Shane [Lowry] and Rory [McIlroy] and Pádraig [Harrington] and Darren [Clarke], so it is nice to see Leona coming to the forefront and climbing those world rankings. Hopefully it will encourage young Irish girls.”

For the Americans, captain Pat Hurst was presented with her nine automatic qualifiers, featuring world No 1 Nelly Korda and her sister, Jessica, and Danielle Kang, Ally Ewing, Austin Ernst, Lexi Thompson and Megan Khang, as well as Lizette Salas - who also finished in that group in second at Carnoustie - and Jennifer Kupcho. Hurst's three picks will be unveiled later on Monday.