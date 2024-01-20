Bronson's Brackett explodes for 41 in win over Maple Valley

BRONSON – Bronson point guard Kam Brackett just could not seem to miss Friday night, as the junior sharpshooter led his Viking squad to a 67-30 win over Maple Valley in Big 8 conference play thanks to a career night.

Brackett finished the night shooting 10 of 14 from behind the three-point line as the junior poured in a new career high of 41 points to lead the Vikings to victory. The record for Bronson High School is held by former all-state guard Kyle Ganton who scored 49 points in a game during his tenure as a Viking.

“We struggled a bit in the first half, if we had played better maybe Kam (Brackett) would have had a chance at getting the record,” Bronson coach Damien Loveless said.

Bronson's Kam Brackett, shown here in early season action, poured in a career high 41 points in the Vikings' win over Maple Valley on Friday

As it was the lead stood at 30 points for the Vikings midway through the fourth quarter so Loveless made the decision to pull Brackett after his point guard drilled eight three pointers in the second half, including five in the fourth quarter during a six to seven possession stretch.

“This after he said in warmups “I just can’t get hot,” Loveless said.

Brackett entered Friday’s game with six 30-point games under his belt on the season and has scored in double figures in 10 of 11 games played. The junior playmaker now holds an average of 28.4 points per game on the season.

Brackett’s previous high this season happened twice, as he netted 37 points in a win over Whitemore Lake and in a loss to Concord.

Brackett added six rebounds, eight steals and two assists to help lead the Vikings to victory.

Also adding to the Bronson win was Drew Norton with seven points and three rebounds; Miles Losinski with six points and four rebounds; and Boston Bucklin with four points and 12 rebounds.

With the win Bronson improves to 8-3 overall on the season and 5-1 in the Big 8 conference. The Vikings will be back in action Monday when they face Constantine in a non-conference clash.

This article originally appeared on Coldwater Daily Reporter: Bronson's Brackett nets 41 in win over Maple Valley