Bronny James, Zaire Wade recreate their fathers' famous alley-oop dunk

The sons of LeBron James and Dwyane Wade are taking after their fathers on the basketball court. (Getty Images)

LeBron James and Dwyane Wade gave fans one of the most iconic dunks in NBA history when they were teammates on the Miami Heat.

Now, their sons are recreating that same dunk as future high school teammates.

The pair spent Friday practicing for the upcoming high school season when they decided to practice dunking. This time, instead of Wade dishing to James it was Bronny dropping the dime for Zaire.

Check it out:

Bronny ➡️ Zaire is going to be fun to watch 💪



(via @DwyaneWade) pic.twitter.com/rPx6RsACFr — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 22, 2019

James and Wade give peek of near future

The dunk gave fans a peek into the future as James Jr. and Wade will be teammates this upcoming season at Sierra Canyon High School in Los Angeles.

Unfortunately, the duo will only be teammates for one season as Wade is a rising senior. So far, the 6-foot-2 guard has fielded offers from Nebraska and DePaul.

James, on the other hand, will be starting his freshman year. He has an outstanding offer from Kentucky and will surely attract attention over the years.

They join a powerhouse Sierra Canyon team that finished the 2018-19 season with a 32-3 record and a California Interscholastic Federation state title as well. Last season, Sierra Canyon boasted the sons of both Scottie Pippen and Kenyon Martin.

Still, while the two will only get to play with each other for one season, their dunk gave a glimpse of what may be down the line if the stars align in the NBA or even college.

Until then, we can certainly expect more highlight reel worthy plays.

