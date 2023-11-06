Bronny James, Zach Edey among 10 players to know for the 2023-24 college basketball season

College basketball tips off this week, which means it's time to start studying up for the 2024 version of March Madness. We're here to help.

The class of 2023 is, yet again, loaded, and headlined by a name you’re likely familiar with − LeBron James. But it’s LeBron James Jr. this time around, better known as Bronny, who will hopefully make his college debut with Southern California this season. More on that below.

There are other fabulous freshmen in the mix, of course, along with returners eager to compete for a national title. Naturally, all of these players have their sights set on the NBA, and they’re hoping that day comes sooner rather than later (as in, the 2024 NBA draft).

With that, here are 10 names to know in the 2023-24 college basketball season:

Stephon Castle, freshman, Connecticut

What’s the best way to defend your national championship? Reload with more stars. That’s exactly what the Huskies are doing with Castle, a 6-foot-6 combo guard who is UConn’s first McDonald’s All-American since 2016. A shifty playmaker who accelerates with the ball in his hands, Castle was the first 2023 commit for the Huskies, and helped reel in a consensus top-five recruiting class. He’s got basketball in his blood: dad Stacey played at Wake Forest and Central Florida in the mid-1990s.

Hunter Dickinson, senior, Kansas

One of the top big men in the country the last three seasons, the 7-foot-1 Dickinson was arguably the best overall player in the portal this spring when he chose to leave Michigan (he said lack of NIL money at Michigan was a factor in deciding to transfer). An All-American in 2021, Dickinson averaged 18.5 points and 9.0 rebounds for the Wolverines last season while shooting 56% from the field and earning All-Big Ten honors.

Zach Edey, senior, Purdue

The unanimous national player of the year, Edey opted to return to Purdue after the No. 1-seeded Boilermakers' shocking first-round loss in the NCAA tournament. The 7-foot-4 Edey, a Toronto native and former hockey player, averaged 22.3 points, 12.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocked shots per game as a junior, and became the first player in NCAA history with at least 750 points, 400 rebounds, 70 blocks and 50 assists in a season. He is nearly impossible to stop when he has the ball in the paint, and is out to prove that last year’s hype, not to mention a top seed in the tournament, wasn’t a fluke.

Purdue center Zach Edey (15) will again be one of the top players in men's college basketball during the 2023-24 season.

Justin Edwards, freshman, Kentucky

A five-star recruit and potential 2024 NBA lottery pick, Edwards is the latest in a long line of top high schoolers to commit to Kentucky. The 6-foot-7 forward dominated the club circuit in the summer of 2022, averaging 19.3 points and shooting 55.3% from 3-point land. He’s a lefty with good size and skill and will be in the running for national freshman of the year.

Kyle Filipowski, sophomore, Duke

Though he likely would have been a top pick in the 2023 NBA draft, the 7-foot center decided to return to Duke for a second year, where he makes the Blue Devils an instant championship contender. As a freshman last season, Filipowski led Duke in both points (15.1) and rebounds (8.9), while shooting 44% from the field. Coupled with the return of guard Tyrese Proctor, Filipowski gives the Blue Devils a tremendous inside-out game.

Bronny James, freshman, Southern California

One of the closely followed recruitments this cycle ended when Bronny James picked the Trojans over finalists Ohio State and Memphis. Oregon was also in the mix at some point, though no one is sure just how strongly James and his family considered Phil Knight’s favorite team.

There was great excitement − until July 24, when James suffered cardiac arrest during a basketball workout. He spent three days in ICU before being discharged. Since then, Bronny has undergone successful surgery, and at Lakers media day in October, dad LeBron said Bronny was doing "extremely well," and working to get back on the court. As of right now, there is no timetable for his return.

Provided he does get back on the floor at USC, James, a combo guard, will team up with Isaiah Collier, the top recruit in the 2023 class, and Washington State transfer D.J. Rodman, son of Dennis Rodman. A late, but impressive, addition to the McDonald’s All-American game, the 6-foot-3 James is praised for his basketball IQ and defense. The No. 20 recruit in the 2023 class according to ESPN, he averaged 13.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.8 steals during his senior season at Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, California.

Bronny James smiles during a high school basketball game. James, who will play college basketball at USC, is positioned to be one of the top 2024 NBA draft prospects.

Caleb Love, senior, Arizona

Maybe the best guard available in the portal this spring, Love comes to Tucson after three seasons at North Carolina (he still has two years of eligibility). A St. Louis native, Love averaged a career-high 16.7 points last season at UNC, connecting on 30% of his 3-point attempts, making a team-best 73. Between the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons, he made a 3-pointer in 86 consecutive games. He instantly makes the Wildcats a contender for the Pac-12 title.

Ryan Nembhard, junior, Gonzaga

The younger brother of former Zags star Andrew Nembhard − now with the Pacers − Ryan Nembhard goes to Gonzaga after two strong seasons at Creighton. The 6-foot point guard, a Canadian native, averaged 12.1 points, 4.8 assists and 4.0 rebounds and was considered one of the top players in the portal. He scored 30 in Creighton’s surprise win over Baylor in the second round of the 2023 NCAA tournament.

D.J. Wagner, freshman, Kentucky

A three-time New Jersey Gatorade player of the year, Wagner stole the show at the 2023 McDonald’s All-American game, scoring 19 points while dishing out three assists, grabbing two rebounds and two steals while also blocking two shots. The 6-foot-3 point guard is the son of Dajuan Wagner, who played for Kentucky coach John Calipari when Calipari was at Memphis. Wagner’s stepbrother, Kareem, was a walk-on at Kentucky last season.

Ja'Kobe Walter, freshman, Baylor

A 6-foot-5 guard, Walter is considered one of the best scorers in the 2023 class, with the ability to hit outside shots and get to the rim when needed. He picked Baylor in part, he said, because of how well the Bears develop guards. He’s a solid athlete and good defender who should make an immediate impact in Waco.

