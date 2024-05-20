Bronny James wants to play one-on-one against LeBron James

Playing a game of one-on-one basketball against their fathers is a common thing for kids who are growing up and progressing. Sometimes, one cannot say they have truly achieved manhood until they have defeated their old man in a game of one-on-one.

For Bronny James, that would be an extremely tall task, as he is the son of LeBron James. He is on his way to entering this year’s NBA draft, and plenty of people are skeptical that he’s ready to make it at the next level.

The elder James is still playing at an elite or near-elite level at age 39, while the younger James has yet to show he can produce offensively on a consistent basis.

But the latter seems undaunted, as he said the one NBA player he would challenge to a game of one-on-one is his father.

Bronny vs. LeBron 1v1 coming soon? 😅😂 pic.twitter.com/9xKiWSb67a — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 17, 2024

While he was measured at under 6-foot-2 at the NBA draft combine, his father is listed at 6-foot-9 and has much more athleticism and strength. Still, it’s a sign the younger James has some measure of confidence and self-assuredness.

Story originally appeared on LeBron Wire