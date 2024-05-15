Bronny James wants to establish his NBA identity apart from LeBron James

Former USC guard Bronny James fielded questions at the 2024 NBA draft combine. He put an emphasis on establishing his own narrative rather than just being the son of the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, LeBron James.

Bronny James said that playing with LeBron on the same NBA team wasn’t his central goal or the main thing he is thinking of as he prepares to go into the NBA draft and play pro ball. Bronny, who had a good workout in front of NBA scouts and talent evaluators earlier this week, simply wants to get to the league, thrive in the league, and stick in the league, producing a successful professional career. Lots of people have their doubts about Bronny’s ability to stick on an NBA roster, at least right now. Bronny has surely seen, heard and read the doubts. That — more than the idea of playing with LeBron James — surely fuels him in his attempt to become an accomplished professional basketball player.

