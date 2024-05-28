Bronny James to visit Suns for workout, per report, but will Lakers draft LeBron's son?

Add another layer to where Bronny James will begin his NBA career.

Shams Charania reported Tuesday that the son of LeBron James received more than 10 pre-draft workout invites, but he will visit “two or three teams,” with the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers being two of those teams.

The Suns have the 22nd overall pick in the draft.

With LeBron James having expressed wanting to play with his son in the league, that fuels the idea of drafting Bronny James in hopes of luring the NBA’s all-time leading scorer to join the team that drafts Bronny James.

“You have to have the conversation internally, especially if you’re a team in the West because if you can improve your chances of landing LeBron, it could significantly improve your chances,” an NBA executive told HoopsHype.

However, Bronny James said during the NBA Combine that playing with his father isn't his dream.

“No, never,” Bronny James said. “My dream has always just been to put my name out, make a name for myself, and of course, get to the NBA, which is everyone’s end goal here. I never thought about just playing with my dad, but of course, he’s brought it up a couple of times. But yeah, I don’t think about it much.”

LeBron James has a $51.4 million player option with the Los Angeles Lakers. If he declines it, LeBron James will be an unrestricted free agent.

Lebron James' agent, Rich Paul, said during TNT’s “Outcast” of Game 2’s Mavs-Timberwolves series that LeBron James “is a free agent.” LeBron James will turn 40 years old in late December of this year.

HoopsHype combined 10 mock drafts – ESPN, The Athletic, Bleacher Report, The Ringer, NBA Big Board, Yahoo Sports, CBS Sports, Sports Illustrated, SB Nation, and USA TODAY’s For The Win – and have the Lakers drafting Bronny James in the second round (55th overall).

HoopsHype has the Suns drafting 6-11 forward Tyler Smith, who played for the G League Ignite. He’s been compared to Timberwolves big Naz Reid, who won NBA Sixth Man of the Year this season.

HoopsHype explains how it compiled the different mock drafts to come up with where a player will be drafted:

"These rankings reflect the composite score to get a feel for the overall consensus, not our own opinion. For example, if a player was the first pick on a publication’s mock draft, he received 60 points. If a player was second, he received 59 points, and so on. We then tabulated the total number of points for each player’s consensus ranking."

