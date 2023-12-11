Bronny James, USC fall in highly anticipated debut
Yahoo Sports’ Krysten Peek reacts to Bronny James’ first collegiate game and discusses expectations moving forward for the prized freshman.
Bronny James came off the bench on Sunday in USC’s overtime loss to Long Beach State, and had four points in less than 17 minutes.
James is a terrific 3-point shooter and once he finds his legs and adjusts to the pace of the game after being off the court for so long, this is an area offensively he can impact USC immediately.
Five months after going into cardiac arrest, Bronny James is preparing to return to the basketball court. A decade ago, his basketball career might have been over. What changed?
Bronny James seems closer to making his debut with the Trojans.
