Bronny James’ USC basketball jersey number revealed
The arrival of Bronny James has already changed the USC basketball program in dozens of different ways. People near the program, or who have followed the program avidly over a longer period of time, will immediately understand that point. Casual sports fans and people who have never made a significant emotional investment in USC basketball might need a little time to grasp that reality. At any rate, this is a big, new era for USC hoops, and the most anticipated basketball season at USC since the 1970s.
(No, the 1991-1992 season in which USC earned a No. 2 seed at the NCAA Tournament was not hyped or anticipated on a scale remotely close to this next season.)
USC has a top-15-level team primarily because it has the No. 1 recruit in the country, Isaiah Collier, but BronnyJames will make USC a media-magnet team and a runaway box-office smash. USC hoops will sell tickets and draw big television ratings. Bronny won’t be the best player on this team, but he will make USC a focal point for commentators and news outlets.
Now we know the jersey number Bronny James will wear for this upcoming season. You can probably guess, but now it’s official:
FIRST LOOK: Bronny James will wear No. 6️⃣ for the Trojans. 👀 pic.twitter.com/FJdHXRCg9T
— USC Men's Basketball (@USC_Hoops) June 22, 2023
