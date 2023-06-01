Bronny James and USC basketball to debut against Kansas State on Nov. 6

The USC Trojans men’s basketball team will generate plenty of headlines with Bronny James and Isaiah Collier in the mix, not to mention the return of Boogie Ellis.

Now, we finally know when Bronny James and the new-look Trojans will make their debut: November 6 in Las Vegas against the Kansas State Wildcats, per Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

“USC will play Kansas State and Oregon will face Georgia on on Nov. 6th in a doubleheader at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, multiple sources told College Hoops Today. There is no timetable on an official announcement. Tip off times are also TBD.”

Kansas State had a sensational season this past year before falling to Cinderella story Florida Atlantic in the Elite Eight, so this is a massive early-season showdown for the Trojans.

USC’s roster saw a number of departures, with Drew Peterson heading for pros and Reese Dixon-Waters among the transfers as he went to San Diego State.

On that same day, Georgia and Oregon will face off, so two Pac-12 teams playing in the same arena in Las Vegas to open up the season should be fun to see. Bronny James’ debut, in Las Vegas, should have plenty of people making their way to Sin City.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire