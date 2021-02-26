Bronny James undergoes surgery on ‘serious’ knee injury

Bronny James, the highly-touted son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, recently underwent surgery to repair what is being deemed a “serious” knee injury.

According to Tarek Fattal of the Los Angeles Daily News, the sophomore sensation out of Sierra Canyon (Calif.) required surgery to repair a torn meniscus suffered nearly three weeks ago. He is expected to make a full recovery, but the injury is likely season-ending. The current status of high school basketball in California could enable James to return to the floor late in the spring season, though, as the state has yet to permit indoor competition.

James appeared for 34 games in Sierra Canyon as a freshman, averaging 4.1 points in 15 minutes per game playing alongside Kentucky freshman BJ Boston, Stanford freshman Ziaire Williams and Zaire Wade, son of former NBA star Dwayne Wade. In December, James scored 15 points and earned game MVP honors after hitting a game-winning layup late in the game against his father’s alma mater, St. Vincent-St. Mary high school. ESPN aired 15 of Sierra Canyon’s games during James’ first high school season.

James is currently the No. 25 recruit and No. 5 combo guard in the class of 2023 according to 247Sports.

“Athletically, James is impressive, and he’s continued to become more athletic over the last year,” former 247Sports Evan Daniels analyst said in James’ scouting report. “Where he impresses the most is with his feel for the game, vision and passing. While he’s projecting as an off-guard/combo for now, the passing ability makes you wonder if he could eventually slide over to full-time point guard with development.