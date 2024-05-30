Bronny James will be staying in the 2024 NBA Draft

Prospects who have made themselves available for this year’s NBA draft have until 11:59 p.m. New York time on Wednesday to decide whether to remain in the draft or return to the NCAA for another season.

Bronny James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, declared himself draft-eligible several weeks ago. However, he also entered the transfer portal at the same time, presumably to keep his options open.

He struggled this season as a freshman at the University of Southern California, leading plenty to feel his best bet would be to stay in school a little longer. He’s widely projected to be a second-round draft pick, but there are those who feel all the potential he is considered to possess is nothing more than a case of nepotism.

On Wednesday, Rich Paul, who represents both the younger and elder James, let it be known that the former will still be draft-eligible.

Via ESPN:

“USC freshman guard Bronny James will remain in the 2024 NBA draft and forgo his remaining collegiate eligibility, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul told ESPN,” wrote Adrian Wojnarowski and Jonathan Givony. “Hours ahead of the 11:59 p.m. ET NCAA deadline Wednesday, Paul told ESPN: ‘He’s staying in the draft.'”

Paul also reiterated his belief in the younger James’ ultimate potential, especially if he lands in the right environment.

“Bronny’s [draft] range is wide,” Paul told ESPN. “He’s a really good prospect who has a lot of room for growth. It only takes one team. I don’t care where that team is — it can be No. 1 or 58 — [but] I do care about the plan, the development. The team’s strategy, the opportunity and the financial commitment.”

There continues to be the feeling that the team that drafts the younger James could end up landing his father in free agency this summer.

The 19-year-old will reportedly work out for a very limited number of teams. Among them will be the Lakers and Phoenix Suns.

Story originally appeared on LeBron Wire