Bronny James, son of LeBron James, cleared for ‘full return to basketball’ following cardiac arrest

Bronny James, the eldest son of NBA superstar LeBron James, has been fully cleared to play basketball after suffering a cardiac arrest in July, a statement from a James family spokesperson announced on Thursday.

“Bronny James is now cleared by his doctors for a full return to basketball. Bronny will have a final evaluation with USC (University of Southern California) staff this week, resume practice next week, and return to games soon after. The James family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible medical team, the entire USC community, and especially the countless friends, family, and fans for their love and support. Fight On!”

A freshman at the University of Southern California, the 19-year-old James suffered a cardiac arrest during a basketball practice at USC and was hospitalized. He was later diagnosed with a congenital heart defect.

CNN has reached out to USC for comment.

The Trojans are scheduled to play No. 11 Gonzaga in Las Vegas on Saturday. They are currently 5-2 on the season.

For more CNN news and newsletters create an account at CNN.com