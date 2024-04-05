Bronny James, son of Lakers star LeBron James, to declare for NBA Draft

Bronny James, the elder son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, declared for the 2024 NBA Draft on Friday in a social media post.

The former Southern California guard said he will also enter the NCAA transfer portal to maintain eligibility if he decides to return to college.

James will work out and meet with NBA teams to determine if he wants to turn professional. He has until June 16 to withdraw his name from consideration.

“I’ve had a year with some ups and downs but all added to growth for me as a man, student and athlete,” he said. “I’ve made the decision to enter the NBA Draft while maintaining my college eligibility, and will also be entering the NCAA transfer portal.

“Thank you to USC for an amazing Freshman year, and as always thankful for my family, friends, doctors, athletic trainers and fans for their support.”

The 6-foot-4 guard averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists over 19.4 minutes per game while shooting 36.6% from the field as a freshman.

James overcame adversity early in his college career after suffering a cardiac arrest while practicing last July. A James family spokesperson told members of the media at the time it was likely caused by a congenital heart defect. The 18-year-old made his debut in an overtime loss to Long Beach State on Dec. 10.

James entered USC as a potential NBA lottery pick, but his stock has dropped after lack of production during a shortened freshman season. Teams could consider selecting James, however, in hopes of also luring his father.

LeBron James is considered one of the greatest basketball players of all time. The Lakers forward is a four-time NBA champion, four-time NBA Finals MVP, four-time NBA MVP and 20-time NBA All-Star.

He has publicly expressed interest in playing with his son before retirement.

“I got to be on the floor with Bronny,” LeBron told ESPN in 2023. “Either in the same uniform or a matchup against him … I ask him what his aspirations (are) and he says he wants to play in the NBA. So if he wants to do it, he’s got to put in the work. I’m here already, so I’m just waiting on him.”

