Bronny James is already getting mobbed by fans in China

Bronny James is still only 14 years old, but the hype, and pressure, for LeBron James’ eldest son is already off the charts.

His highlights go viral more than most NBA players. His Instagram account picked up one million followers in less than a day. His dad is already planning when to drop him off at Duke after he graduates high school.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Above all, the younger James’ NBA success is treated almost as a matter of fact, even though he still has a lot of growing to do athletically and developmentally.

That NBA hype has already translated to China, where Bronny and his Sierra Canyon teammates got the Dream Team treatment as they arrived for exhibitions against Chinese high schools.

Bronny getting mobbed in China at the age of 14 😳



(via @Ballislife) pic.twitter.com/ESfES9XqOG — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) August 22, 2019

Bronny is obviously the biggest name on his high school team, but it’s worth noting just how stacked the rest of the squad is. Dwyane Wade’s son Zaire Wade provides a second child of a future NBA Hall of Famer, with five-star recruits B.J. Boston (Kentucky commit), Ziaire Williams (North Carolina target) and Amari Bailey (Class of 2022) along for the ride.

Simply put, Sierra Canyon might be the most talented team in the country and Bronny has no shortage of rising stars to pass to as a 6-foot-2 point guard.

The elder James himself was in the crowd to follow his son’s overseas journey.

Story continues

Just wait until Bronny’s old enough to drive a car. They might be measuring him for his Hall of Fame jersey.

The Bronny James hype machine has international reach. (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports: