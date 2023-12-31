Bronny James scores career-high 15 points, including highlight-reel dunk, in USC loss

Bronny James had his first big game as a collegian Saturday night, punctuating a 15-point effort with a thundering dunk.

In just his fifth game, the son of NBA star LeBron James hit 6-of-11 shots from the field and dished out three assists, but his USC Trojans lost on the road to Oregon State 86-70.

The freshman suffering a cardiac arrest in July and is still having his playing time limited as he recovers from missing over four months of basketball. He played 20 minutes Saturday, also a season-high.

He had several highlight plays, too – including a pair of 3-pointers and a breakaway slam.

James' previous high was six points against Alabama State on Dec. 19.

"We feel comfortable playing him more minutes," USC coach Andy Enfield said after the game. "And as long as he can keep that energy up, I thought he did a great job tonight."

Despite James' heroics, the Trojans fell to 6-7 overall, 0-2 in conference play.

Bronny James drives for two of his 15 points in Saturday's game at Oregon State.

