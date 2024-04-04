Bronny James rumors weren’t true, but they raise questions

The rumors about Bronny James entering the transfer portal were untrue. We didn’t run with that story the way a lot of other outlets did. However, it does raise fresh questions about what is happening.

Our view has not changed. We still think — purely as a prediction of events, not as a recommendation — that Bronny will go into the 2024 NBA draft and will land with the Los Angeles Lakers, playing with LeBron James.

LeBron Wire wrote this in February:

“An ESPN report on Wednesday revealed that two teams tried to trade for the elder James ahead of the trade deadline. One of those teams, the Golden State Warriors, was earnest in its attempts to land him, only to have Rich Paul, his agent, inform it that the superstar had no intention of getting traded.”

If LeBron doesn’t want out of Los Angeles, and if LeBron wants to play with Bronny, and if LeBron says he doesn’t have much time left in his NBA career, that creates a neat and tidy equation: Bronny to the Lakers this June. We will find out soon enough if that prediction is accurate or not.

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire. Follow our newest sites, UW Huskies Wire and UCLA Wire.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire