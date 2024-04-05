Bronny James Reveals Plans To Enter NBA Draft And Will Maintain College Eligibility, Confirms He’ll Enter Transfer Portal As Well | David Becker / Stringer

According to an Instagram post on Friday, USC freshman guard Bronny James plans to enter the 2024 NBA draft while maintaining his college eligibility.

“I’ve had a year with some ups and downs, but all added to growth for me as a man, student, and athlete. I made a decision to enter the NBA draft while maintaining my college eligibility, and will also be entering the NCAA transfer portal,” Bronny said in a statement posted to Instagram. “Thank you to USC for an amazing freshman year, and as always, thankful for my family, friends, doctors, athletic trainers, and fans for their support,” he added.

According to ESPN, before James can take part in team workouts, the draft combine in May, or be selected in the draft following the cardiac arrest and heart surgery, he must be evaluated and approved by the NBA’s fitness-to-play panel.

The NBA’s new contract requires that players invited to the Chicago draft combine to participate in a scouting event and submit to a physical before they can interview with teams. A pre-draft plan calls for James to work out with teams and interview with them before May 31 to determine whether a developmental situation would make it worthwhile for him to stay in the draft, regardless of where he is drafted.

“I don’t value a young player getting into the lottery as much as I do getting him on the right team in the right developmental situation,” agent Rich Paul, who is CEO of Klutch Sports and will represent James, told ESPN.

Duquesne is expected to be among his top considerations if Bronny James returns to college and transfers elsewhere. The new coach of Duquesne is a longtime family friend of LeBron James and a high school teammate.