Bronny James releases his top three schools. About Ohio State …

We all know Bronny James' dad, LeBron, is a huge Ohio State fan. He is actually one of the most well-known celebrity Buckeye fans and claims that he would have played for OSU if he had gone to college. That connection has helped with the recruitment of his oldest son, as they visited Columbus during the Bucks’ season-opening win against Notre Dame.

The younger James is active on social media but not much on Twitter, so for many, it’s hard to keep track of what he is doing unless someone else reports it. That’s exactly what happened today, as Luca Evans of the L.A. Times reports that Bronny has released his top 3 teams of Oregon, USC, and yes — Ohio State.

Bronny James has his three college finalists: Ohio State, Oregon and USC, according to an LA Times report by Luca Evans. — Whitney Harding (@WhitneyNBC4) January 20, 2023

At the current moment, the Buckeyes don’t have a scholarship open for him but if freshman Brice Sensabaugh does leave after this year, it would open up a spot for James. The logical thinking has Ohio State in the mix for another potential one-and-done player and could be a massive pick-up for Chris Holtmann.

