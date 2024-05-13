Bronny James receives medical clearance to be drafted into NBA, reports say

Bronny James, the son of basketball superstar LeBron James who suffered a cardiac arrest last July, has been medically cleared by the NBA to be drafted into the league, according to The Athletic and ESPN.

A James family spokesperson said shortly after the scare that it was likely caused by a congenital heart defect. The 18-year-old made his freshman debut in an overtime loss to Long Beach State on Dec. 10.

The approval allows James to participate in this week’s pre-draft combine in Chicago, where he will compete with other top prospects in front of NBA executives, coaches and scouts.

James, a 6-foot-4 guard, declared for the draft in April but has until May 29 to decide whether to turn pro or return to college. Once seen as a potential lottery pick, a lack of production with the Trojans has caused his stock to drop. James averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists over 19.4 minutes per game while shooting 36.6% from the field.

He is not expected to be a first-round selection, however teams have reportedly expressed interest partially in hopes of keeping or luring his famous father.

LeBron James, who just completed his 21st season, remains among the NBA’s best players. He averaged 25.7 points, 8.3 assists, 7.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals a game while shooting a career-high 41% from 3-point range. LeBron signed a two-year, $99 million contract last summer with the Los Angeles Lakers that includes a player option for next season. If he declines that final year, he will become a free agent this summer and can sign with any team.

LeBron has expressed interest in playing with his son before he retires.

“I got to be on the floor with Bronny,” LeBron James told ESPN in 2023. “Either in the same uniform or a matchup against him … I ask him what his aspirations (are) and he says he wants to play in the NBA. So if he wants to do it, he’s got to put in the work. I’m here already, so I’m just waiting on him."

