Bronny James receives full medical clearance to play basketball at USC

It’s the news we have been waiting for and hoping for. It is now official. Bronny James, the son of LeBron James and a top Class of 2023 recruit, has received full medical clearance to resume full basketball activities, as stated by a James family spokesperson. He will be able to practice and then play for the USC Trojans. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported the news on Thursday afternoon.

This is great news for all the obvious reasons, the main one being that it indicates doctors have given Bronny James a full bill of health. This marks a full recovery from his cardiac arrest episode — deemed to have been from a congenital heart defect — this past July. Doctors said the defect could be treated and fixed, restoring Bronny to full health. One can reasonably conclude that Bronny’s process of recovery has run its course, and now he can get back to doing what he loves: Play basketball.

The message from the James family, as passed along by Charania, is very clear: Bronny will resume practice next week. As for returning to game action “soon after,” that’s a little less clear.

USC plays on December 10 against Long Beach State, then on December 17 at Auburn. The Trojans would love to have Bronny for that showcase game against Auburn, but if not, Bronny should likely be available for the start of the Pac-12 basketball season on December 28 at Oregon. If true, that’s really good news for the Trojans.

Much more on this story as more details emerge.

A reminder: USC plays Gonzaga on Saturday night in Las Vegas. Stay with us for coverage of that game.

