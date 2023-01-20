Bronny James puts Oregon Ducks among top three schools
The recruitment for arguably the highest-profile prospect in the 2023 basketball class is starting to heat up.
Bronny James, a 4-star recruit who is rated as the No, 34 player in the nation per 247Sports, reportedly announced his top three schools on Friday morning, keeping the Oregon Ducks in the mix alongside USC and Ohio State.
While the Ducks have struggled at times this season, the future looks bright in Eugene, with a top-10 class in 2023 already signed, which includes 5-star Mookie Cook, 5-star Kwame Evans, and 4-star Jackson Shelstad. Evans was recently in the news for talking about the recruitment of James and trying to get him to join the squad in Eugene.
At the moment, the only recorded visit that James has taken was to Ohio State with his dad, NBA legend LeBron James. We will see in the coming weeks and months if he ends up making it out to Eugene, the home of Nike, where James recently inked a lucrative shoe deal, per reports.
Bronny James’ Recruiting Profile
Bronny James has his three college finalists: Ohio State, Oregon and USC, according to an LA Times report by Luca Evans.
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
93
CA
SG
Rivals
4
N/A
CA
SG
ESPN
4
88
CA
SG
On3 Recruiting
4
95
CA
SG
247 Composite
4
0.9813
CA
SG
Vitals
Hometown
Los Angeles, California
Projected Position
Shooting Guard
Height
6-foot-3
Weight
190 Pounds
Class
2023
Recruitment
Highlights
Top Schools
Oregon Ducks
USC Trojans
Ohio State Buckeyes