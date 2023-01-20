Bronny James puts Oregon Ducks among top three schools

The recruitment for arguably the highest-profile prospect in the 2023 basketball class is starting to heat up.

Bronny James, a 4-star recruit who is rated as the No, 34 player in the nation per 247Sports, reportedly announced his top three schools on Friday morning, keeping the Oregon Ducks in the mix alongside USC and Ohio State.

While the Ducks have struggled at times this season, the future looks bright in Eugene, with a top-10 class in 2023 already signed, which includes 5-star Mookie Cook, 5-star Kwame Evans, and 4-star Jackson Shelstad. Evans was recently in the news for talking about the recruitment of James and trying to get him to join the squad in Eugene.

At the moment, the only recorded visit that James has taken was to Ohio State with his dad, NBA legend LeBron James. We will see in the coming weeks and months if he ends up making it out to Eugene, the home of Nike, where James recently inked a lucrative shoe deal, per reports.

Bronny James’ Recruiting Profile

Twitter

Bronny James has his three college finalists: Ohio State, Oregon and USC, according to an LA Times report by Luca Evans. — Whitney Harding (@WhitneyNBC4) January 20, 2023

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 93 CA SG Rivals 4 N/A CA SG ESPN 4 88 CA SG On3 Recruiting 4 95 CA SG 247 Composite 4 0.9813 CA SG

Vitals

Hometown Los Angeles, California Projected Position Shooting Guard Height 6-foot-3 Weight 190 Pounds Class 2023

Recruitment

Highlights

Top Schools

Oregon Ducks

USC Trojans

Ohio State Buckeyes

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire