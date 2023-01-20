Bronny James puts Oregon Ducks among top three schools

Zachary Neel
·1 min read

The recruitment for arguably the highest-profile prospect in the 2023 basketball class is starting to heat up.

Bronny James, a 4-star recruit who is rated as the No, 34 player in the nation per 247Sports, reportedly announced his top three schools on Friday morning, keeping the Oregon Ducks in the mix alongside USC and Ohio State.

While the Ducks have struggled at times this season, the future looks bright in Eugene, with a top-10 class in 2023 already signed, which includes 5-star Mookie Cook, 5-star Kwame Evans, and 4-star Jackson Shelstad. Evans was recently in the news for talking about the recruitment of James and trying to get him to join the squad in Eugene.

At the moment, the only recorded visit that James has taken was to Ohio State with his dad, NBA legend LeBron James. We will see in the coming weeks and months if he ends up making it out to Eugene, the home of Nike, where James recently inked a lucrative shoe deal, per reports. 

Bronny James’ Recruiting Profile

Twitter

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

93

CA

SG

Rivals

4

N/A

CA

SG

ESPN

4

88

CA

SG

On3 Recruiting

4

95

CA

SG

247 Composite

4

0.9813

CA

SG

 

Vitals

Hometown

Los Angeles, California

Projected Position

Shooting Guard

Height

6-foot-3

Weight

190 Pounds

Class

2023

 

Recruitment

Highlights

Top Schools

  • Oregon Ducks

  • USC Trojans

  • Ohio State Buckeyes

