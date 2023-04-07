Bronny James, in Portland for Nike Hoop Summit, talks about Oregon Ducks

Bronny James is in the state of Oregon for the Nike Hoop Summit. Our friends at Ducks Wire are obviously — and rightly — interested in what LeBron James’ son had to say.

Bronny James has not yet chosen where he wants to play college basketball. Oregon, USC and Ohio State are all in the running, and there have even been some unexpected Colorado rumors in the conversation. People want to know where Bronny will land.

Here’s an except of a report written by Ducks Wire’s Zachary Neel:

“’It’s always nice to be here (in Portland). Nice city. I like the weather out here, gloomy rain-type weather,’ James said, via 247Sports. ‘It’s nice being here with all these guys, being with (Team) USA. Me and (Oregon signee) Jackson (Shelstad) are still trying to meet each other, but he’s a cool dude. I like talking to him and stuff. We talk about Oregon and stuff. I like his game a lot. He shoots the ball well and he’s a fast point guard. He makes smart decisions. Everyone likes to play with a good point guard who can make good decisions.’”

“Shelstad is not the first Oregon player to openly try and recruit James to Eugene. 5-star Mookie Cook pitched him hard last month at the McDonald’s All-American Game, and 5-star Kwame Evans did the same last year, encouraging LeBron’s eldest to set up camp at Nike University.

“’You know, it’s fun times. Good to joke with them,’ James said. ‘Talking to them, talking to the coaches. It’s good to know they want me there with them. But at the end of the day, it’s my decision and I need to make the right one for me.’

“James has reportedly narrowed down his recruitment to three schools — Oregon, Ohio State, and USC — but there is no decision date on the horizon, and the 4-star recruit has only taken one public visit so far, going to Columbus for the Ohio State vs. Notre Dame football game a year ago.”

