Bronny James: Playing with LeBron James has never been his dream

LeBron James’ son Bronny has become somewhat of a polarizing figure this year, as he has made himself eligible for the upcoming NBA draft despite a disappointing freshman year of college at the University of Southern California.

He averaged just 4.8 points a game and shot a very low percentage, which has led some to feel that the hype surrounding him is merely a product of nepotism rather than his own ability. But the younger James did have a strong initial showing at the draft combine on Monday, which is certainly an encouraging sign.

The elder James has repeatedly said he would love to play alongside his son. However, some have wondered whether that feeling is mutual.

On Tuesday, the younger James was asked whether playing with his father has been a dream of his, and he said it hasn’t.

I asked Bronny James if it’s his dream to play with his dad, LeBron James. He replied, “No, never. My dream has always just been to put my name out, make a name for myself, and get to the NBA, which is everyone’s end goal that’s here. I never thought about just playing with my… pic.twitter.com/jt6yZn0VkX — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) May 14, 2024

The elder James, of course, can become a free agent this summer. There has been plenty of speculation that he may ask the Lakers to draft his son in order to do him a favor and entice him to stay.

According to a recent report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the elder James playing with his son on the same team may not be a high priority anymore.

