Bronny James plans to enter transfer portal. Could Ohio State be in play?

Bronny James, son of LeBron James, has entered the transfer portal. Ohio State was in play the first time around Bronny’s recruitment, but ultimately he chose to stay close to home and attend USC. But after some health concerns prior to the season and a subpar year on the court, it appears James will look to take his talents elsewhere.

Where that might be is anyone’s guess, but the possibility of him landing in Scarlet and Gray has to at least be explored. Everyone knows LeBron’s fandom is second to none when it comes to OSU athletics as he’s constantly gifting the Buckeye football and basketball teams shoes and LBJ Nike gear. Heck, he even has a locker in the locker room at the Schott even though he never actually played for Ohio State.

Another factor could be the return of Meechie Johnson. Johnson started his career in Columbus but transferred to South Carolina after two seasons where he led the Gamecocks in scoring this year. Here’s where it gets interesting. LeBron and Meechie’s father have a close friendship and LeBron calls Meechie his “nephew” even though there is no blood relation. It’s possible that Bronny would want to team up with Meechie at OSU.

Of course, there are many options for a player of Bronny’s pedigree. Deciding to go through the draft process might be an option. LeBron has said more than once that he’d love to play with his son in the NBA and LeBron isn’t getting any younger.

Maybe Duquesne is a landing spot after Dru Joyce III was recently named head coach. James and Joyce played together in high school at Akron St. Vincent St. Mary.

There will be much speculation as to the landing spot for Bronny until a decision is reached and made public. Until then, we’ll just have to wait and see.

