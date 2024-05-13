Bronny James Medically Cleared to Play in the NBA After His Cardiac Arrest

James officially entered into the NBA draft following his freshman year at the University of Southern California

David Becker/Getty Bronny James

Following a medical scare last year that had many questioning his future basketball career, Bronny James has just been given a round of good news.

James, the 19-year-old eldest son of NBA superstar LeBron James, went into cardiac arrest in July 2023 and was diagnosed with a congenital heart defect. Now, less than a year later, James has been cleared by the NBA’s Fitness to Play Panel just in time for the NBA draft combine, according to USA Today.

James officially announced he would enter the NBA draft on April 5, following his freshman year at the University of Southern California. James did not have a particularly strong first college season, averaging 4.8 points, 2.1 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 19.4 minutes per game.

The teenager could still decide to defer from the draft and return to college, but must make that choice by May 29.

The NBA combine will begin Tuesday with 5-on-5 scrimmages.

James had announced on Instagram last month that he is ready to make the jump to the pros.

“I’ve had a year with some ups and downs but all added growth for me as a man, student and athlete,” James wrote. “I’ve made the decision to enter the NBA Draft while maintaining my college eligibility, and will also be entering the NCAA transfer portal.”

“Thank you to USC for an amazing freshman year, and as always thankful for my family, friends, doctors, athletic trainers and fans for their support,” he continued.

LeBron James/Instagram Lebron James and Bronny James

Bronny was hospitalized for cardiac arrest during basketball practice at the University of Southern California on July 24. The rising basketball star was transported to the hospital in an ambulance from USC's Galen Center, according to the Los Angeles Times, and his condition was considered a Code 3.

The next day, Bronny was in a stable condition and "no longer" in the ICU, a representative for the James family confirmed to PEOPLE. He was discharged from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where he had been treated, two days later.

He was able to start his freshman season at USC on Dec. 10.

As Bronny weighs his options, LeBron has made it clear that he wants to play his final season with his son.

"My last year will be played with my son," LeBron told the Athletic in 2022. "Wherever Bronny is at, that's where I'll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It's not about the money at that point."

