Bronny James medically cleared to play in the NBA; is expected to remain in draft

One of the possible variables regarding LeBron James’ immediate future, especially as far as the Los Angeles Lakers are concerned, is what happens with his son Bronny.

The younger James recently made himself eligible for this June’s NBA draft. He struggled as a freshman this year with the University of Southern California, averaging just 4.8 points in 19.4 minutes a game while shooting 36.6% from the field and 26.7% from 3-point range.

There are those who feel his best bet is to stay in school, perhaps for more than one more season. But there are others who think he will do better in the NBA playing alongside established players than he would as a sophomore in college.

The younger James had a cardiac arrest episode last summer, which may have been a factor in his poor play. But he was medically cleared to be drafted, allowing him to participate in the league’s draft combine.

Via ESPN:

“In the aftermath of his cardiac arrest and a procedure to repair a congenital heart defect nine months ago, USC’s Bronny James has been medically cleared to be drafted by the NBA’s Fitness to Play Panel, sources told ESPN,” wrote Adrian Wojnarowski and Jonathan Givony. “The NBA plans to inform teams Monday that the panel’s three physicians evaluated and unanimously approved James, sources said, allowing him to fully participate in this week’s pre-draft combine — an important step to make a case to team executives about his viability as a 2024 prospect.”

In addition, insider Shams Charania tweeted that the younger James, who also entered the transfer portal in case he wants to stay in the NCAA, is expected to remain draft-eligible (h/t Lakers Daily).

Sources: Bronny James is expected to stay in the 2024 NBA Draft. The USC freshman has been fully cleared to play in the league as part of Fitness to Play panel and will participate in all pre-draft activities starting with the Draft Combine this week. pic.twitter.com/UDf3HanCAS — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 13, 2024

The elder James has said multiple times that he wants to play with his son, although he may have backed off wanting to play on the same NBA team as his son more recently.

