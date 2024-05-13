Bronny James medically cleared for 2024 NBA Draft after cardiac arrest

LeBron James previously said he wanted to play alongside his oldest son, Bronny (R), in the NBA. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI

May 13 (UPI) -- Bronny James, who sustained cardiac arrest in July, was medically cleared to participate in the 2024 NBA Draft, a source with knowledge of the ruling told UPI on Monday.

The 2024 NBA Draft will be held June 26 and 27. James, the oldest son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, is not projected to be a first-round selection.

Three physicians evaluated James, leading to approval from the NBA's Fitness to Play Panel. He is now set to participate in the pre-draft combine, which started Sunday and will be held through May 19 in Chicago.

James was among 78 players invited to the workout gauntlet, during which prospects will be examined and analyzed by decision-makers from the NBA's 30 teams.

James, 19, averaged just 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists through 25 games last season for the USC Trojans. As a top-tier recruit with royal basketball lineage, James entered the 2023-24 season with high expectations. He then went into cardiac arrest during a summer workout in Los Angeles, interrupting his highly anticipated freshman year.

James underwent a procedure to repair a congenital heart defect and was cleared to return to basketball in November.

He missed the first eight games of the season and made his collegiate debut in a loss to Long Beach State on Dec. 10 in Los Angeles. He scored a career-high 15 points Dec. 30 and made his first start Jan. 13.

James finished the season shooting 36.6% (41 of 112) from the floor. He made 26.7% (16 of 60) of his 3-point attempts.

James declared for the 2024 NBA Draft on April 5, but opted to maintain his college eligibility. He also announced that he entered the NCAA transfer portal, clearing a path to play elsewhere. James must decide by May 29 if he wants to continue his collegiate career or stay in the draft.

On Sunday, the Atlanta Hawks earned the rights to the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. The Washington Wizards and Houston Rockets will use the No. 2 and 3 picks, respectively. The San Antonio Spurs and Detroit Pistons also earned Top 5 selections.

LeBron James previously said he wants play to alongside Bronny if he reached the NBA. Last month, the future Hall of Famer declined to commit to a 22nd season and did not say if he would stay with the Lakers beyond his 2023-24 campaign.