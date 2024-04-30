Bronny James and LeBron James must consider who will coach them

Bronny James was not coached well by Andy Enfield at USC this past season. LeBron James is a coach on the floor for the Los Angeles Lakers, so it’s not as though he was coached poorly by Darvin Ham. However, it’s hard to say that Ham has coached the Lakers well through two seasons. The Laker front office might be warming to the idea that it needs a coaching change for LeBron’s final NBA seasons, should he stay with the Laker franchise.

LeBron Wire has picked up on reporting from ESPN which suggests there is real uncertainty about Ham’s future in Los Angeles:

But for a second straight season, the Denver Nuggets’ way worked better, this time in the first round of the 2024 playoffs, putting Ham’s job very much in jeopardy, league sources told ESPN. The Lakers plan to conduct a post mortem on the season in the coming days before making a decision on Ham’s future, a team source told ESPN.

If Darvin Ham does get fired, that would mean Bronny and LeBron would both play the 2025 basketball season under different coaches, relative to 2024. It would invite a fresh conversation about what the older and younger James would want to do, both individually and together.

