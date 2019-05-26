Bronny James Jr. channels his dad, LeBron, for epic chase-down block

Bronny shoots around at Staples Center. (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)

You know the saying ‘Like father, like son?’ Well, truer words could not be used to describe LeBron James’ son, Bronny Jr., channeling his dad for an epic chase-down block.

The block came Sunday during Bronny’s AAU basketball game. Playing for the North Coast Blue Chips, Bronny took flight and pinned the ball against the glass to prevent a would-be layup.

How epic was the chase-down? Take a look for your self:

ESPN even matched it up LeBron’s 2016 Game 7 Finals block on Andre Iguodala, complete with epic commentary to boot.

Bronny Jr. out here looking just like his pops with the chasedown block ✋😤 pic.twitter.com/vaMmwmkPXS — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 26, 2019

As Bronny enters his first year of high school at the Crossroads School, all eyes will be on him.

The eldest James child already has a collegiate scholarship offer from Kentucky and took an unofficial visit at Duke nearly one year ago.

With his career just getting started, expect more highlight-reel-worthy plays like this in the future.

