Will Bronny James join his dad, LeBron, on an NBA team? What to know ahead of the draft

Bronny James is set to begin the next phase of his basketball career. LeBron James' eldest son is expected to be a low pick in this week's 2024 NBA draft — if he is selected at all — who works his way up to potentially having big minutes eventually, experts say.

Bronny James declared for the draft in April and his agent, Rich Paul, confirmed he was staying in the draft in May. The 2024 NBA draft is June 26 and 27.

The Phoenix Suns are one of the teams Bronny James has worked out for, and Duane Rankin, a Suns insider for The Arizona Republic, tells TODAY.com, "He is an NBA talent."

"I can see him going in the second round," Rankin, who has covered Bronny James, adds. "There's room for development. A team needs to look at him and not think, 'OK, we're going to throw him out there the first game of the year and play 25 minutes.' I don't see that."

Bronny James has also worked out for his dad's team, the Los Angeles Lakers, the main front-runner, according to Rankin and two other experts.

2023 McDonald's All American Game (Alex Bierens de Haan / Getty Images)

Bronny James played at powerhouse high school Sierra Canyon in California before playing a year at USC. He averaged 13.8 points and 5.5 rebounds as a high school senior, according to USC, and scored 121 points across 25 games in college.

His collegiate career was temporarily upended when he suffered cardiac arrest July 2023 while working out for USC before the season started. After being medically cleared to play, he made a delayed debut for the Trojans December 2023.

LeBron James has stated in the past his interest in playing with his son in the league. LeBron James could become a free agent if he opts out of his player option by the June 29 deadline, which would give him freedom to potentially join whichever team his son joins.

When asked if he still wants to play with Bronny James in the league in a postgame press conference April 29, the Laker said he hadn't "given it much thought lately."

"Obviously, I've thought about it in the past. But at the end of the day, the kid has to do what he wants to do," he said.

When the 19-year-old guard was asked at an NBA combine press conference about the potential to get drafted because teams expect his dad to follow, he said, "I think I’ve put in the work and I’ll get drafted because of the person, not only the player, but the person that I am."

Rankin, along with NBC Sports' Kurt Helin and Associated Press sportswriter Tim Reynolds, have covered Bronny James and broke down for TODAY.com in separate conversations what his odds are in the draft.

TODAY.com: What are Bronny James' strengths entering the 2024 NBA draft?

Rankin: He has a willingness to be better and wants to be better and understands he's not there yet. That's huge. I know the numbers don't say it, but he can shoot it. (And) his mindset as far as what he wants to be: the guy that defends.

Helin: He definitely has NBA athleticism. He also plays a very high-IQ game. He plays smart basketball. I guess a coach would say he's playing the way coaches want you to play, not trying to do everything himself. I think the main thing is he's a very good defender already and he's got an NBA build.

TODAY.com: What are Bronny James’ weaknesses entering the 2024 NBA draft?

Helin: His shooting isn't there, his decision-making. He's not there offensively. The hope is he can develop into a player who can come in every night and give you solid minutes playing really good defense and scoring well enough that he's not a liability on that end.

Reynolds: His body of work. We saw him play 25 games in college and he went through a serious medical issue last summer. We don't know how or if that set him back at all. ... We didn't see a lot of scoring. The offensive game still has to develop, but it can and it will. He's still very young.

TODAY.com: What, if any, lingering concerns do teams have about Bronny James' health after his cardiac arrest last year?

Rankin: When he went through the combine, and it wasn't any lingering effects from it, then that's when you're like, 'OK, well, he's ready' in the mind of a team.

Helin: He had to go through an independent medical evaluation after by NBA doctors to be cleared to be allowed into the draft and he passed. That said, general managers and teams or front offices are risk averse to a certain degree; like, "I don't want to take this guy if he's not going to be there." The people I've talked to, it's something they're monitoring. But he's cleared, so they're trusting that he's going to be good to go.

TODAY.com: Bronny James' agent, Rich Paul, has said that he and LeBron are not a package deal. But are teams still considering James because of who his dad is?

Helin: That's absolutely it, that is for teams like Philadelphia, which is a team I've heard mentioned. Once you get past the early 40s in the draft, all those guys are projects. You take guys who are like Bronny. That guy has potential; we can develop this. There are a lot of teams that might (think), hey, we're already going to roll the dice on a guy in the 40s, why don't we try this and see if we can get LeBron to come?

Reynolds: I do think teams will take a harder look at a 6-foot-1 guard than they ordinarily would because it is LeBron James' son. That said, I don't think any team is going to draft him solely with the hope of getting his dad.

TODAY.com: As it stands today, which team do you think will draft Bronny James?

Rankin: The Lakers.

Helin: I would be shocked if he fell past the Lakers. The Lakers have the No. 55 pick, which is near the end of the second round. That would be, to me, the absolute floor for him.

Reynolds: You would expect the Lakers to have serious interest for both Bronny James reasons and LeBron James reasons.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com