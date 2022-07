Eat This, Not That!

Arby's has long been known as the chain that has the meats. But that doesn't mean that the brand is skipping out on seafood (or "ocean meat," as Arby's calls it), especially when it comes to its summer menu.The fast-food sandwich giant has been successful in popularizing its fish sandwiches, and pescatarians and other seafood lovers will be happy to know that Arby's is now launching two new fish-based options—the Hushpuppy Breaded Fish Strips and a Cajun Fish Wrap. Both will only be available fo