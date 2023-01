TheStreet.com

When Walt Disney World's Epcot opened its new Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind roller coaster on May 27, 2022, guests needed to sign up for a boarding group through the virtual queue system on the My Disney Experience app. Unfortunately, many Disney guests were out of luck as the virtual queue filled up in about 30 seconds after they were available on the app at 7 a.m., according to Disney Food Blog. Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., opened its new Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge land on May 31, 2019, while Disney World's Hollywood Studios opened its new Galaxy's Edge on Aug. 29, 2019.