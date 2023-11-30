Bronny James fully cleared to return to USC basketball 5 months after cardiac arrest

Bronny James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, has been cleared to fully return to basketball at USC, five months after he went into cardiac arrest during a routine workout.

“Bronny James is now cleared by his doctors for a full return to basketball," the James family wrote in a statement. "Bronny will have a final evaluation with USC staff this week, resume practice next week, and return to games soon after. The James family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible medical team, the entire USC community, and especially the countless friends, family, and fans for their love and support. Fight On!”

Bronny, 19, has been ramping up basketball activities on his own for several months, all in consultation with USC and his doctors. He's been going to school but has not been participating in team practice. He took a big step toward rejoining the team a few days before Thanksgiving, when he warmed up with his teammates prior to their win against Brown on Nov. 20.

USC guard Bronny James has been fully cleared to return to basketball after going into cardiac arrest in July. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Bronny collapsed during a routine workout at USC's Galen Center on July 24. He was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles and stabilized. He was released from the ICU the next day, and the family announced Bronny had gone into cardiac arrest. He was diagnosed with a significant-yet-treatable congenial heart defect and underwent surgery, and has been recovering ever since.

It wasn't immediately certain after the cardiac arrest whether Bronny would ever play high-level basketball again. But reports from the James family remained positive, especially after his congenital heart defect was diagnosed and treated. His head coach at USC, Andy Enfield, was also positive about Bronny's progress, and was excited to get him back on the team — but only when he was completely healthy and cleared by doctors.

That time has finally come. Bronny will play college basketball. We don't know when he'll will make his NCAA debut, but no matter when it happens, it will have been worth the wait.