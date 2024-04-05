Bronny James to enter transfer portal and NBA draft

There’s been speculation over the last few days, and on Friday we heard from the son of King James himself confirming that the son of the world famous basketball star will enter the transfer portal and the NBA draft.

Bronny James, shared a post on his Instagram account confirming the move.“I’ve had a year with some ups and downs but all added to growth for me as a man, student and athlete,” Bronny wrote in the post. “Thank you to USC for an amazing Freshman year, and as always thankful for my family, friends, doctors, athletic trainers and fans for their support.”

James came to USC with a ton of hype because of a combination of his rise up the recruiting rankings and the fact that he’s the son of one of the best basketball players to ever play the game. He’s had to navigate heart health issues and now a change in head coach with the Trojans’ program, and the move was an expected one.

He averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists, and shot 36.6% from the field and 26.7% on 3-pointers in 25 games this season in Los Angeles. We’ll now be on watch to see if James stays in the NBA draft to join his dad in the league, or remains in college and heads to another destination.

Of course, with it being the son of LeBron, his name will be linked with Ohio State until a decision is made.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire