If Bronny James does transfer, Ohio State makes the most sense

If you were to identify one college basketball program which would make a lot of sense for Bronny James to transfer to, what would it be? It could well be that Bronny James has privately made his decision but simply doesn’t want to go public just yet. However, if he hasn’t made up his mind, and if returning to college basketball for another season is a real option — something LeBron James is fine with — what school makes the most sense? Let’s be honest. Ohio State does ake the most sense.

In the video below, former Ohio State basketball star and NBA veteran Jim Jackson discussed the possibility of Bronny James going to play for the Buckeyes. It really would make plenty of sense. LeBron is a native Ohioan with roots in the state. Bronny would be well-received anywhere he goes, but Ohio State would in some ways feel like a homecoming. Jake Diebler has done an outstanding job with the program since taking over for Chris Holtmann in the middle of this past season. Ohio State is a high-profile program with plenty of resources, but it isn’t a huge college basketball pressure cooker the same way that Kentucky or other blue-blood programs are. Bronny choosing USC was itself a decision to not play for UCLA or another higher-profile program. Ohio State seems to offer a mixture of high resources without suffocating pressure.

Here’s more from Jim Jackson:

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire