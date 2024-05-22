Bronny James discusses NBA draft combine performance

Bronny James has performed well at the NBA draft combine. The former USC Trojan, who is pursuing an NBA career and whose ultimate landing spot is a source of intense speculation, is very much in demand as an interview subject these days. He was asked some questions after scoring 13 points in a recent NBA draft combine scrimmage. Bronny’s father, LeBron James, still plays for the Lakers and is expected to remain with the Lake Show, creating the possibility that Bronny will become a Laker as well.

LeBron, his wife Savannah, and daughter Zuri were frequent spectators for Bronny’s games at Southern California last season. LeBron has said repeatedly he would like to team with his son, though the extent to which that will be insisted upon at the draft remains up for debate. The four-time NBA MVP and four-time NBA champion just completed his 21st season and could become a free agent if he opts out of his contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Here’s more from Bronny James:

