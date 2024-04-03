Bronny James could be entering transfer portal

According to one report, Bronny James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, has entered the transfer portal. If it is true, it could perhaps impact what the elder James does this offseason, when he can opt out of his current contract and become a free agent.

Dick Weiss, a Hall of Fame journalist, first reported the story on X, formerly known as Twitter. He later said on the social media platform that he couldn’t confirm the story, however.

The elder James was asked about the report following the Lakers’ win over the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday. He didn’t directly address the legitimacy of the report, but perhaps he hinted that his son could be leaving the University of Southern California (h/t Sports Illustrated).

LeBron James says his son Bronny has some “tough decisions” coming up and the family will support him no matter what he decides. pic.twitter.com/q9uOw9LHOp — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) April 3, 2024

“I don’t know where it came from, but at the end of the day, Bronny’s his own man and he has some tough decisions to make. When he’s ready to make those decisions he’ll let us all know, but as his family we’re going to support whatever he does,” James said.

The elder James has said repeatedly that he’d like to play alongside his son in the NBA, although it may not be a non-negotiable desire for him.

The younger James had a rough freshman year with the Trojans, shooting a low percentage from the field for a team that went 15-18 and didn’t reach the NCAA tournament.

USC had reached the tournament in each of the previous three seasons before his arrival.

On Monday, Andy Enfield, who had coached the Trojans for 11 seasons, left to become the head coach at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, which left some speculating that it would impact what the younger James will do.

The 19-year-old has been discussed heavily as an NBA draft prospect. However, his struggles this season have caused plenty to re-evaluate his current standing, not to mention his ultimate potential.

Story originally appeared on LeBron Wire