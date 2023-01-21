Bronny James confirms top 3 schools, will decide at end of Senior season

The top undecided basketball recruit in the nation is also the most famous one. Lebron James’ son Bronny James is in the midst of his Senior season at Sierra Canyon (Calif.) and will soon decide where he will play his college ball.

Recently, Bronny confirmed to the LA Times that his top three schools are Oregon, USC and Ohio State and says he will decide at the end of the season.

Bronny James will decide on his college commitment at the end of the season and his top three are Ohio State, USC and Oregon, per @bylucaevans of the @latimes pic.twitter.com/hm6aqeJZth — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 20, 2023

At the moment, Ohio State is the heavy favorite to get his commitment – On3’s prediction model has him going to the Buckeyes at 95.5%. Rivals has Ohio State at 100%.

James has helped lead Sierra Canyon to an 18-5 record this season. Their last game is scheduled for Friday, January 27, against Notre Dame Sherman Oaks (Calif.).

Bronny (6-foot-3, 190 pounds) is ranked No. 9 among combo guards and No. 33 overall in his class.

