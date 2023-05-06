Bronny James commits to USC
Yahoo Sports’ Krysten Peek breaks down the decision to sign with the Trojans.
James will join the top guard in his senior class, Isaiah Collier, and Collier’s high school teammate, four-star power forward Arrinten Page.
Mage won the 149th Kentucky Derby on Saturday.
The NASCAR Cup Series returns to an intermediate track for the first time in nearly two months as it visits Kansas Speedway this weekend.
The longtime A's play-by-play announcer apologized after appearing to accidentally say the slur during a pregame show.
Follow Yahoo Sports for live updates from Game 3.
Follow along as UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling looks to defend his title against former two-division champion Henry Cejudo in Saturday's main event at UFC 288 in Newark, New Jersey.
F1 makes its first of three visits to the United States this weekend as it invades the Hard Rock Stadium complex for the second-ever Miami Grand Prix.
Willson Contreras hasn't started a game in the outfield since 2019.
The Kentucky Derby favorite was scratched just hours before post time.
Demetrious Johnson is 36 years old and near the end of his magnificent MMA career. But his conditioning is still elite and it is what led him to victory in his rubber match with Adriano Moraes on Friday in the main event of ONE Championship’s U.S. debut.
Joel Embiid won in the pregame, but the Celtics won when it mattered.
The Yankees signed the southpaw to a six-year, $168 million deal last offseason.
So far this season, Mets hitters are taking uncharacteristic approaches when the team is trailing in games, and it’s not working.
Sha'Carri Richardson now has more sub-10.80 finishes than Flo-Jo.
Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski reveal Yahoo's Fantasy Football Team Power Rankings now that all 32 team's rosters are mostly set after free agency and the draft.
Dan Wetzel and SI’s Pat Forde & Ross Dellenger go through the recent firing of Alabama baseball coach Brad Bohannon after his name was linked to a possible bet placed on an Alabama game.
Jorge Masvidal's father is accused of shooting another man at least twice.
The Celtics travel to the city of brotherly love to face the Sixers in Game 3 with the series tied at one, and the Suns look to avoid going down 3-0 to the Nuggets.
Newman, 45, hasn't raced in NASCAR since 2021.
Check out our first batch of quarterback fantasy draft rankings for 2023.