Bronny James commits to USC, Big 12 is looking to add to their TV experience & Jim Harbaugh loves his lawn

Dan Wetzel and SI’s Pat Forde & Ross Dellenger react to the weekend’s big news that LeBron James’ eldest son, Bronny James, has committed to USC and what that means for college athletics.

On Saturday afternoon, Bronny James announced the next step in his basketball career. The talented guard will be keeping his talents in Southern California to join a talented Trojan team. The guys discuss the impact that both Bronny and LeBron James will bring to the USC campus, as Trojan basketball will no-doubt receive an attendance boost as a result of this news. Additionally, the guys talk about what the steps will look like after USC for the younger James.

Over the weekend, Pat got to join a Jim Harbaugh press conference where it was noted that he had a great affinity for mowing his lawn. Harbaugh stated that if he were to choose a trade for work, if he couldn’t be a football coach, he would be a lawnsman. This stirs up the guys as Ross and Dan disagree on the joys of mowing one’s lawn.

The Big 12 met to discuss future modernization techniques they could apply to their television broadcasts. In addition to looking for an out-of-country venue to play in, the conference pitched the idea of in-game interviews with coaches. The guys question whether or not the new ideas will carry over well into college football.

Lastly, in news of the weird, someone left 500 pounds of cooked pasta by a New Jersey creek & fruit roll ups are the latest contraband not allowed into Israel.

1:00 Bronny James has committed to play college basketball at USC

30:10 Jim Harbaugh has a passion for mowing his lawn

40:24 The Big-12 is looking to add to their TV broadcasts

48:34 Someone dumped out 500 lbs of cooked pasta by a New Jersey creek

52:50 Americans were caught smuggling fruit roll ups into Israel

